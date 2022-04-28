NYSC issues certificates to 955 corps members in Niger

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Niger on Thursday issued certificates to 955 corps members of the 2021 Batch ‘A’, Stream two.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the cerficiates were issued to them during a passing out ceremony at the Bako Kontagora Stadium in Minna.

Alhaji Hassan Kaura, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, commended the corps members for displaying high sense of discipline, maturity, cooperation and dedication throughout the service year.

Kaura expressed optimism that the traits would persist in their lives, urging them to keep the spirit burning at all times.

“I rejoice with you over the success of the end of service year for the 2021 Batch A, Stream two corps members, and we appreciate the immense contributions of the Niger state government,” he said.

In his address, Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger, congratulated the corps members on their successful completion of the service.

Bello, represented by Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, acknowledged that their service year had been characterised by dedication and patriotism to their fatherland.

He commended their sense of maturity, loyalty, hardwork and perseverance, urging them to continue with the same spirit.

Bello advised them to continue to uphold the core values of the NYSC.

He urged them to work hard and harness the benefits of the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship development training they were exposed to during the period.

Bello urged them to keep the flag of the scheme flying and strive to contribute positively to the development of the nation.

Highlights of the event was the presentation of an award to corps member, Mr Ibrahim Ademola, for his contribution in his place of primary assignment. (NAN)

