NYSC is something to be proud of —Sanwo-Olu 

By Millicent Ifeanyichukwu

Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu has tasked undergraduates on good grades and commitment to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED), put in place to improve their future.

Sanwo-Olu made the remark after the ‘Unity Walk’ from NYSC Secretariat, Babs Animashun, Surulere, through Bode Thomas to the National Stadium, under bridge, which held on Monday in commemoration of the scheme’s 50th anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the excited Corp members and NYSC management team, led by Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa, Lagos Coordinator, and Glowhite Cosmetics, makers of 2Black Hair Care Cream (sponsors of the event), were dancing to music in jubilation during the walk.

Sanwo-Olu said that NYSC brings youths from different backgrounds, upbringing, culture, religion and ethnic group together as one people and nation which is laudable.

According to him, NYSC is something to be proud of and those of us that are part of this celebration here in Lagos which is also simultaneously happening across the nation have made history.

“Graduates with good grades because the labour market is becoming more and more competitive but you need to have a skill as backup to build and prepare for the future because the future is bright.