NYSC inducts 1,800 corps members in Cross River

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Monday, inaugurated 1,800 corps members of Batch B Stream 1 for the compulsory one year national service programme in Cross River.

NYSC Coordinator in Cross River, Mr Zemoh Andrew, administered the oath of allegiance to the corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Obubra Local Government Area of the state.

Andrew urged the corps members to focus on improving the well-being of Cross River residents through strategic community development initiatives.

He commended the positive conduct of the corps members since their arrival to the state.

Andrew said that the orientation course content was carefully conceived to address several needs, such as knowledge on the culture, tradition and taboos of the people of Cross River.

He gave an assurance that leadership and citizenship training, drills by Army instructors and coordinated trainings by the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development Department of the NYSC would be carried out to add human resource value to the corps members.

He called on the corps members to adhere strictly to the protocol of COVID-19 while on camp for their safety.

“Today, we are swearing in 1,800 corps members of Batch B Stream 1.

“I urge you to be of good conduct while on camp and even when we deploy you to your respective places of primary assignment.

“In view of the prevailing COVID-19 pandemic still ravaging the world, adequate safety protocols and modifications have been strategically placed around all orientation course activities from the gate, point of registration, accommodation, lecture hall, amongst others,” Andrew said. (NAN)

