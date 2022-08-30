NYSC inducts 1,711 corps members in Abia

By Leonard Okachie



The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Abia, on Tuesday, sworn-in 1,711 corps members comprises 466 males and 1,245 females for the 2021 Batch ‘C’, Stream II orientation course.

The State Co-ordination, Mr Denis Jingi, said this at the low-key swearing-in of the corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp in Umunna, Bende Local Government Area.



In his address at the occasion. the NYSC Director-General, Brig..-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, warned corps members to avoid using the social media for ethnic jingoism, rumour peddling and promotion of hatred.

Ibrahim, represented by Jingi, urged corps members to let their activities online be targeted at self-improvement as well as promotion of unity, peace and prosperity of the nation.



He said the corps members should avail themselves of the scheme’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.



Ibrahim said SAED also served as a linkage with financial institutions and other funding sources for business start-up financing.



He said they should adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols and present themselves for vaccination whenever it was made available in or out of the orientation camp.



“As you may be aware, the Federal Government has announced plan to make presentation of evidence of COVID-19 vaccination a pre-requisite for gaining entry to public offices from Dec. 1.



“I, therefore, encourage those of you who are yet to take the vaccine to do so without further delay as the rule could apply to corps members in places of Primary Assignment,” he said.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Chief Judge of Abia, Justice Onuoha Ogwe, represented by Justice Benson Anya, administers the oath of allegiance on the corps members. (NAN)

