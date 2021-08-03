NYSC inaugurates COVID-19 Vanguard in Edo

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), , has inaugurated a COVID-19 Vanguard to enlighten others on preventive measures against the deadly virus.

Speaking during the Opening and Swearing-In Ceremony of the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream I Orientation Course at the NYSC Permanent Orientation , Okada, Mrs Abiodun Olubukola, Coordinator of the corps, urged the Vanguard to sensitise the community on COVID-19 and preventive measures.

”Your predecessors did a lot in combating the novel COVID-19 pandemic in the through awareness campaigns and other necessary means.

”Corps members should not drop their guard as it is not yet over, especially now that the is grappling with the third wave of the virus,” she said.

She advised the corps members to join in creating awareness on the deadly impact of the virus on humans and the of the .

””At this juncture, it is pertinent to inform you that your senior colleagues in service have worked diligently to sensitize the public hygiene and environmental sanitation, HIV and AIDS prevention, anti-corruption, gender and inclusion.

“They have also done public health intervention programmes through which the NYSC has become a reference point for other organisations and institutions.

“Accordingly, in order to sustain and on their legacies, corps members must continue to work all through the service year by identifying and embarking on community development service projects that will add value to the  people”, she said.

The scheme coordinator, while commending the corps members on their adaptation to their new environment, said it was indeed a demonstration of their patriotism, loyalty, commitment, dedication, humility.

She said that a of 1,568 corps members had been to serve in .()

