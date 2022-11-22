NYSC honours 7 Borno camp officials

By Abbas Bamalli

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Borno has awarded letters of commendation to seven camp officials for outstanding performances during the Batch “C” Stream 1 orientation course.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mr Nura Umar stated this during the closing of the three-week orientation exercise, on Tuesday in Katsina.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that corps members deployed to Borno undergo their orientation course in Katsina due to the security situation in the state.

He said the scheme honoured the personnel for excellent performances, and motivate others to put in their best to fast track implementation of the orientation exercise.

“The personnel during the three weeks exercise exhibited good conduct and distinguished themselves from others, hence the need to motivate them to do more as well as motivate others to copy from them.” he said.

The Coordinator enjoined the corps members to remain calm as the security situation in the state had improved and advised them to always be vigilant.

According to him, the corps members has been exposed to security tips to guide them throughout their service period.

“So, they are all equipped with all the necessary information and they have been seriously told how to take care of their personal safety.

“We are all proud of Nigeria, and we are the ones to develop the country to the level we want,” he said.

According to him, the scheme is a platform through which corps members contribute their quarter to achieve that, adding the purpose of the scheme is to promote national unity, understanding and peaceful coexistence.

The Coordinator urged the corps members to respect the culture and religion of their host communities as well as collaborate with them to enhance Community Development Service (CDS).

He tasked them to be law abiding and good ambassadors of the scheme and their families.

He stressed the need for the corp members to use social media for positive purposes instead of promoting rumours, fake news, hatred and ethnic sentiments.

The Coordinator further urged corps employers to support them to enable them to realise their potentials, improve their welfare, and called on the corpers to utilise the skill acquired to engage in productive activities. (NAN)

