NYSC honours 4, remoblises 10, extends 6 corps members’ service in Plateau

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has honoured four corps members for outstanding performance and extended the service year of six corps members.

It also remobilised 10 others for absenteeism and absconding during their service year in Plateau.

The State Coordinator of the NYSC in Plateau, Ms Caroline Embu, announced this on Thursday in Jos at the official passing out ceremony of the 2021 Batch “A” Stream II of the scheme.



Embu said that the four corps members were honoured with the state honour’s award, the chairman’s award, and the state’s coordinator commendation certificates for their exceptional performance in conduct and character in their places of primary assignment.

The state coordinator said that the awards and disciplinary cases was keeping in line with the NYSC’s tradition of rewarding hard work and excellence in service and not hesitating to sanction erring corps members accordingly.

Embu said that the six corps member would have their service year extended for varying periods for absenteeism.

She said that 10 other corps members with proven disciplinary cases had been remobilised to repeat the service in another state for absconding from their respective places of primary assignment.

The state coordinator commended the successfully discharged corps members for making an impact in their host communities.

She urged them to be good ambassadors of the NYSC even as they had completed their service.

She also enjoined them to make use of the skills learnt from the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development to become self-reliant and employers of labour.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,262 corps members of the 2021 “A” stream II deployed to the state were discharged at the ceremony.

Earlier, Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau, represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Danladi Atu, commended the passing out corps members for their sundry services in their host communities.(NAN)

