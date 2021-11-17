NYSC holds 2021 corps employers workshop in Bauchi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says it has organised the 2021 corps employers workshop across the 36 states and the FCT.

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director-General of NYSC, stated this at the inauguration of the two-day corps employers workshop, on Wednesday in Bauchi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the workshop with the theme: ‘Optimising the NYSC/Corps Employers Partnership for National Development in the context of the New Normal,” is holding simultaneously across the country.

Ibrahim said that the exercise would serve as an avenue for exchange of ideas on the improvement of its operations especially through the provision of enabling environment for corps members to render qualitative and efficient services.

Represented by Mohammed Momoh, Director, Ventures Management, NYSC Headquarters, Ibrahim said that the workshop would provide feedback from the strategic stakeholders on the strength, weaknesses and potentials of the Scheme as well as chart ways of strengthening its operations.

“This edition will also generate ideas that will enable the Scheme to continually weather the prevailing storms of COVID-19, security, and other challenges.

“It is my hope that we will take a critical look at all issues raised while also sharing our experiences so as to chart ways forward in line with the aim of this forum.

“Also, as we go into the main business of this programme, I will like to draw attention to some observed shortcomings on the part of Corps Employers, which need to be address,” he said.

The NYSC boss highlighted some of the shortcomings to include delay in applying or not applying for the services of corps members and expecting them to be posted.

It also include increased rejection of corps members, aiding corps members to stage-manage their own rejection, under-utilisation of corps members and delay in issuance of monthly clearance to deserving corps members.

Others were aiding abscondment of corps members, lack of provisions for statutory welfare needs of corps members, inappropriate usage of the recently introduced NYSC ICT applications among others.

He, however, stated that before the commencement of orientation course, corps employers were expected to submit requests for corps members, stating the number, discipline and other specifications that would assist the Scheme in carrying out postings to places of primary assignment.

“I wish to remind you of a subsisting circular from the Federal Government, which prohibits rejection of corps members by Government Ministries Department and Agencies (MDAs).

“To this end, I wish to appeal to all corps employers, especially government establishments, to make adequate budgetary provisions for the welfare of corps members rather than rejecting them,” he said.

The DG also warned that the scheme would apply appropriate sanctions against corps employers and others found to be aiding and abetting absenteeism and abscondment of corps members from service. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...