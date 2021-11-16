NYSC health initiative targets 2,500 rural dwellers in Anambra

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) on Tuesday flagged-off its annual free medical mission for the aged, children and less-privileged persons in rural communities in Awka North Local Government Area, Anambra.

Mrs Benedeth Nwokeke, Assistant Director in-charge of Community Development, NYSC, Anambra, during the flag-off, said 2500 people were targeted for screening and treatment during the exercise.

Nwokeke said the gesture was part of the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD), programme in the state.

She said that the programme mobilised corps members in the medical field to provide health intervention to the general public, especially those in the rural communities.

“The NYSC during the nationwide sanitation exercise discovered that majority of the diseases are more prevalent in the rural areas.

“Also, several people in the rural areas suffer from various diseases and cannot access or afford to seek medical help in hospitals due to financial constraints.

“That is why the NYSC came up with this initiative to assist people, especially the less privileged at the grassroots.

“So, today, there will be health education and checks for malaria, diabetes, cholera, blood pressure, typhoid, eye and dental problems. We have free drugs for treatment and for extreme cases, we will refer to hospitals, “she said.

Nwokeke said the outreach would provide preventive measures that would enhance health status of the people at the grassroots.

She appealed to the benefiting communities in Awka North LGA to cooperate with the corps members by availing themselves of the free medical service. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

Tweet



Like this: Like Loading...