NYSC has made landmark achievements in national unity, says DG

The Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim,

on Monday, said youth corps members had made landmark achievements in national unity in Nigeria.

He said this in Yelwan Duguri, a community in Alkaleri Local Government Area of Bauchi State at the launch of a one-week free medical outreach, organised by the corps members to people in rural areas.

Ibrahim, who was represented by Alhaji Hamisu Abubakar, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, also said that the corps members had made great impact in the area of healthcare delivery, rural infrastructure and other social services.

The National Youth Service Corps had since inception, recorded numerous landmark achievements in the area of national unity and integration.

“It has also made great impact in other spheres such as healthcare delivery, rural infrastructure, mass literacy education, sports, among others.

“Virtually, all our contributions in these areas are made through the activities of successive batches of youth corps members, whose patriotic zeal, dedication and selflessness have been a source of pride to Nigeria.”

He explained that the management launched the NYSC Health Initiative for Rural Development (HIRD) in 2014 to deepen the impact of healthcare services in the country.

He added that the HIRD was a platform for contributions toward promoting the wellbeing of indigent persons at the grassroots by granting them easier access to free and quality healthcare.

The NYSC boss further revealed that the programme was largely implemented through medical outreaches in communities across the country, adding that Corps Medical Volunteers carried out diagnosis treatment, including minor medical procedures and referrals of patients.

He said drugs, eye glasses and other medical consumables were also given to patients free of charge.

“I am pleased to report that so far over two million people have been attended to by the NYSC Medical Teams on the HIRD Platform.

“In addition to treatment of patients, the medical outreaches also feature sensitisation of community members on disease prevention and care.

“Furthermore, the scheme has donated over 300 wheelchairs with the support of partners through this programme.”

He appealed for the support of corporate bodies and well-to-do individuals toward actualising the corps’ plan of setting up Mobile Clinics for wider outreach, adding that NYSC would continue to appreciate the usual donation of drugs and other consumables from partners.

Some beneficiaries, Mr Yaya Ibrahim and Mrs Mariam Bako who spoke with NAN on the sideline of the event, appreciated NYSC for the gesture.

They said the drugs provided would go a long way in taking care of their ailments, adding that they could not afford to buy the drugs, eye glasses and other medical consumables as they were not financially buoyant.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the theme of the NYSC 2021 Medical Outreach is “Health is Wealth for Advancement”,

which captured Yelwan Duguri and Yashi communities of Alkaleri Local Government Area and Tudun Gokaru in Bauchi Local

Government Area. (NAN)

