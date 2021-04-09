NYSC gets new state coordinator in Abia

Mr Denis Jingi has assumed as the 14th State Coordinator the National Youth Service (NYSC) in Abia.


 This is contained in a statement by Mr Omaka Nnachi, NYSC state Public Relations Officer in Umuahia, on Friday.


Jingi, a seasoned administrator who hails from Adamawa, took over  from Mrs Bona Fasakin, who is on transfer to NYSC -South Area in Asaba, Delta.


The coordinator, during his maiden staff meeting at NYSC secretariat, promised to operate an open door policy and improve the staff and  ’ welfare.


He said that inspection, increase in ventures, Community Service, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship programme were paramount to .


Jingi solicited the support staff and other relevant to take the scheme to greater heights in the state.


Until his appointment, the coordinator was the Deputy Director in- Inspection at the NYSC North-East, Bauchi, Bauchi State. (NAN)

