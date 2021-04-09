Mr Denis Jingi has assumed office as the 14th State Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Abia.



This is contained in a statement by Mr Omaka Nnachi, NYSC state Public Relations Officer in Umuahia, on Friday.



Jingi, a seasoned administrator who hails from Adamawa, took over from Mrs Bona Fasakin, who is on transfer to NYSC South-South Area Office in Asaba, Delta.



The new coordinator, during his maiden management staff meeting at NYSC secretariat, promised to operate an open door policy and improve the staff and corps members’ welfare.



He said that inspection, increase in ventures, Community Development Service, Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme were paramount to him.



Jingi solicited the support of members of staff and other relevant stakeholders to take the scheme to greater heights in the state.



Until his appointment, the new coordinator was the Deputy Director in-charge of Inspection at the NYSC North-East, Bauchi, Bauchi State. (NAN)

