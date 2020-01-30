NYSC gets new coordinator in Kebbi

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has appointed Alhaji Mustapha Mohammad as its new Coordinator in Kebbi.

This is contained in a statement issued on Thursday in Birnin Kebbi by the NYSC Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, Hajiya Hadiza Idris.She said that Mohammad replaced Mr Barde Usman, who has retired from service.

“During the handover, Mr Usman, thanked management and staff of NYSC for giving him maximum cooperation while discharging his duties,” she said.Idris said the incoming coordinator solicited the cooperation of the staff in the discharge of his duties.(NAN)