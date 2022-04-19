NYSC gets new Coordinator in Anambra

By Chimezie Anaso

Mrs Blessing Iruma has assumed office as the new and 14th Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Anambra.

Iruma took over from Mrs Yetunde Baderinwa who served as coordinator between June 2021 and April 2022.

Baderinwa was posted to head the scheme in Lagos State.

Mrs Anuli Moloku, Head of Public Relations Unit of the scheme in Anambra, disclosed this to newsmen in Awka on Tuesday.

Moloku said Iruma who joined the service of the scheme in 1993 as Inspector 2, was posted from the NYSC National Directorate Headquarters Abuja.

She said the new coordinator holds a BSc in Botany from the University of Nigeria Nsukka, and a Masters Degree in Public Administration from the Nigeria Open University.

“She has worked in the NYSC FCT and at NYSC National Directorate Headquarters Abuja where she has made meaningful contributions to the scheme.

“Most recently, Blessing as she is fondly called served as the chairman committee on premiere of NYSC first movie entitled “A Call To Service”.

“She is a member of the Institute Of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria and her hobbies include Volleyball, Athletics, and Research.

“She hails from Enugu State and is happily married and blessed with children,” she said.(NAN)

