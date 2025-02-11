NYSC: Fubara affirms his commitment to Corps members’ welfare

Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has affirmed his administration’ commitment to prioritising the welfare and security of Corps Members and ensuring that their needs are consistently

Gov. Siminalayi Fubara of Rivers has affirmed his administration’ commitment to prioritising the welfare and security of Corps Members and ensuring that their needs are consistently addressed and protected.

Fubara made the remark at the closing ceremony of the 2024 Batch C Stream II Orientation Course for corps members at the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) Orientation Camp in Nonwa-Gbam Tai on Tuesday.

Fubara, represented by Mr Hamilton Amadi, the Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Bureau, Office of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), urged corps members to continue to make positive impact in the lives of Nigerians.

The governor also urged them to see the state as a fertile ground and an ideal environment to live and uphold the rich values of the NYSC scheme.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, NYSC, Rivers, Mr Moses Oleghe, said that the corps members deployed to the state were adequately trained, equipped, and nurtured to give back their best to the society during their service.

Oleghe charged the corps members to be disciplined while focusing on the task of nation building and assisting their host communities to address felt needs through Community Development Service (CDS) projects execution.

The Coordinator expressed deep gratitude to the governor and the people of state for their uncommon love, goodwill and support for corps members and the NYSC scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN, reports that a total of 2,442 corps members, consisting of 983 males and 1,459 females successfully completed the 3-week orientation exercise in Rivers.(NAN)