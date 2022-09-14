NYSC, FHA partner on affordable housing for officials

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

National Youth Service Corps and Federal Housing Authority Mortgage Bank are set towards making affordable housing available to NYSC Officials.

The NYSC Director General, Brigadier General Muhammad Kaku Fadah stated this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Managing Director/CEO of the FHA Mortgage Bank, Hayatudeen Awwal in his office in Abuja.

Fadah who expressed his appreciation for the support the bank has offered the Scheme in recent times added that his desire was that every staff of the Scheme should have personal housing before retirement.

He urged the bank to put NYSC Officials in its priority list among its housing projects across the country.

The MD/CEO of FHA Mortgage Bank in his response stated that the bank has partnered several agencies on affordable housing for salary earners.

He commended the National Youth Service Corps for posting Corps Members outside their States of Origin,adding that it has exposed graduate youths of Nigerian origin to other cultures outside their own cultural backgrounds.

The MD lauded the contributions of the Scheme to national unity and integration and also for empowering Corps Members through the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

“We have been following your footsteps and you have been performing excellently”, he said.

Hayatudeen added that the FHA is interested in providing affordable housing to civil servants.

“We have available houses and we will give you houses right from Abuja. Just give us people that are eligible and meet our checklist and we will give them houses.

We have different types in Zuba, Bwari and Lugbe in Abuja. We also have in Kano, Kaduna, Lagos, Ogun, Delta, Port-Harcourt, Sokoto, Jos, Bauchi, Nasarawa States”, he said.

Meanwhile the two organisations have started working out the modalities to actualise the payment process and subsequent house allocation to qualified staff.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

