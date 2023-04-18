NYSC extends medical outreach to Bauchi community

By Olaide Ayinde

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bauchi State, on Tuesday, flagged off a two-day medical outreach for residents of Miri, Bauchi Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise is taking place under the NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

Speaking during the commencement of the exercise, the Bauchi State Coordinator of NYSC, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, said the outreach was open to more than 500 members of the community.

She added that some of the ailments to be attended to, free of charge, included malaria, typhoid, hypertension, diarrhea, cholera, diabetes, among others.

According to her, any other ailment that cannot be handled by the Corps’ Medical Volunteers would be referred to a more competent hospital for treatment.

“As far as the programme is concerned, we have touched some nooks and crannies of Bauchi State.

“We are here in Miri community in Bauchi Local Government for the same medical outreach to attend to our people who might have been longing to see doctors for a long time but due to lack of financial capability, they could not do so.

“Our team which comprises medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses and lab scientists is here to comfort these people with their expertise.

“My expectation is that the people of this community would benefit a lot from this medical outreach because we brought the drugs that will take care of those ailments,” she said.

The Coordinator also said the programme was established in 2014 to amongst other reasons, utilise NYSC’s medical personnel as volunteer agents in the provision of healthcare services for rural communities.

She appreciated the Director General of NYSC, Brig:-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, for approving the programme for the benefit of the community.

In his vote of thanks on behalf of the people of the community, Alhaji Usani Uthman, the District Head of Miri, appreciated the Director General of the NYSC, Brig:-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, for extending the medical outreach to his community.

He urged the people of the community to avail themselves of the opportunity to benefit from the medical outreach. (NAN)