NYSC excites Bauchi community with medical outreach

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bauchi state, on Tuesday, flagged off a three-day medical outreach for rural dwellers in Sanga community of Toro Local Government Area of the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the exercise is taking place under the NYSC’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

Speaking during the commencement of the exercise, the Bauchi State Coordinator of NYSC, Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, said that the outreach is open to more than 500 members of the community.

He added that some of the ailments to be attended to, free of charge, include malaria, typhoid, hypertension, diarrhoea, cholera, and diabetes, among others.

According to him, any other ailment that cannot be handled by the Corps Medical Volunteers would be referred to a more competent hospital for treatment.

As far as the programme is concerned, “we have touched some nooks and crannies of Bauchi state.

“Last year, we were in Duguri village in Alkaleri Local Government Area (LGA) and Giade LGA for the same programme and we are particular in going only to rural areas.

“We are here in the Sanga community in Toro Local Government for the same medical outreach to attend to our people who might have been longing to see doctors for but due to lack of financial capability, they could not do so.

“Our team which comprises of medical doctors, pharmacists, nurses and lab scientists are here to comfort these people with their expertise.

“My expectation is that the people of this community would benefit a lot from this medical outreach because we brought the drugs that will take care of those ailments,” he said.

In his vote of thank on behalf of the people of the community, Malam Garba Jauro, the village head, appreciated the Director General of the NYSC, Maj.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim, over the kind gesture.

He urged the people of the community to avail themselves of the opportunity to benefit from the free medical outreach. (NAN)

