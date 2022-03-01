NYSC: Enugu CJ swears in 1, 460 corps members

By Emmanuel Acha

The Chief Judge of Enugu State, Justice Ray Ozoemena on Tuesday swore-in 1, 460 corps members for the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) 2022 Batch ‘A’, Stream 1 Orientation Course in the state.

Ozoemena, who was represented by Justice Reuben Onuoha of the state high court, described the NYSC as a noble and beautiful experience.

The chief judge urged the corps members to be of good behaviour in order to have a fulfilled dream.

“I congratulate you on this fundamental achievement of being sworn-in as bonafide corps members. It is a lofty experience.

“The future of the country is in your hands and Nigeria looks up to you to reposition things,” Ozoemena said.

Also, the Director General, NYSC, Maj.-Gen. S. Ibrahim, said that the scheme was aimed at promoting national unity and integration.

Ibrahim, who was represented by the Coordinator of the NYSC in the state, Mr Sam Ujogu, said that the corps members were expected to have broader understanding of the country.

“This informed your deployment away from your states of origin and assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socioeconomic backgrounds.

“This policy will entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony and shared vision of a great and prosperous Nigeria,” he said.

The director general urged the corps members to take advantage of the scheme’s Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme to further empower themselves.

“You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas and make yourselves available for the training which starts from the orientation camp,” he said.

Ibrahim commended the House of Representatives for the progress made on the ‘Bill for the Establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund’.

He also thanked Nigerians for their show of support for the proposed trust fund and appealed for the necessary enablement for the actualisation of the fund.

“This will, surely, enhance the smooth operation of the scheme, especially, by addressing the challenges of infrastructure.

“It will also boost our skills and entrepreneurship development programme aimed at empowering corps members for self-employment and wealth creation,” he said.

He also appealed for the support of relevant stakeholders for the success of the scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers (HIRD).

Ibrahim said that the HIRD was aimed at providing easier access to free and qualitative healthcare, especially, for the rural poor

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 1, 460 corps members sworn-in comprised 634 males and 836 females.

The highlights of the event were the inauguration of COVID-19 Vanguard and Corps Camp Directors. (NAN)

