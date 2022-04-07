NYSC enjoins corps members to take advantage of NHIS

By Ibrahim Kado

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has instructed corps members to register in the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to enjoy the full healthcare benefits it offers.

The Director-General of NYSC, Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, represented by Malam Ibrahim Tukur, NYSC Coordinator Adamawa, spoke at the closing ceremony of the 2022 NYSC Batch A stream two Orientation programme in Damare, Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa on Thursday.

He commended the Federal Government for considering corps members under the comprehensive initiative.

“I enjoin all corps members to take full advantage of this arrangement by registering under the healthcare providers in their service locations and always report promptly for medical attention in event of ill health.

“Corps members can also visit any NHIS accredited hospital during official leave period outside their service locations,”he said.

Ibrahim also advised the corps members to be diligent in the performance of their duties in their respective places of primary assignment.

“I also urge you to integrate into your host communities through learning their language and culture.

“You should devote time to identify the needs of the communities and initiate personal and group Community Development Service (CDS) projects that will uplift their living standards,”he said.

The D-G further advised the corps members to apply for skills acquisition training for self-employment and wealth creation as well as to impact on the host communities.

He warned against any forms of social vices, unauthorised journey and night trips for their safety and security.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1,850 corps members successfully completed the orientation programme and posted to their respective places of primary assignment (NAN)

