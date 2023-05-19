NYSC enhancing affinity among Nigerians – Educationist

By Habibu Harisu

A Senior Lecturer with Shehu Shagari College of Education Sokoto, Dr Robinson Okoro, says the NYSC scheme remains a vital tool of national integration and building affinity among Nigerians.

He said that the scheme has helped in bolstering the values of respect for cultures, religions and customs of the diverse ethnic groups in the country.

Okoro made the observation in his presentation at a public lecture in commemoration of the Golden Jubilee of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), on Thursday in Sokoto.

According to him, the scheme has not only achieved its objectives, but also went extra-miles in setting new milestones on inter-tribal marriages, family bonds, economic partnerships and empowerment.

The lecturer said that the scheme has been adding value to education, health and community development sectors, which have been the greatest beneficiaries of the programme.

“The scheme has also achieved a lot in addressing the imbalances that exist in the society through the instrumentality of the Community Development and Special projects, where corps members initiate and execute both group and individual projects.

“It provides the youth a unique opportunity of understanding the nature of diversity in Nigeria.

“Without such opportunity, the youth may not appreciate the socio-cultural realities in their contemporary existence in the country,” Okoro said.

He said in spite of some challenges, the NYSC scheme has also enabled Nigerian youth to explore variety of life opportunities beyond their states.

“It foster sense of community and worth through interactions with experienced people,” he added.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that apart from the lecture, there was exhibition of products and services as well as accomplished community development projects executed by corps members.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Usman Yakubu-Yaro, said all the products were made through the Skill Acquisition and Empowerment Development programme of the scheme.

Yakubu-Yaro said the skill programme was to prepare corps members to become self reliant after the mandatory one year national service.

He said NYSC has partnership arrangement with Unity Bank, Bank of Industry, Central Bank of Nigeria and other financial institutions to provide entrepreneurship grants and soft loan to corps members.

The Chairman NYSC Governing Board, Sokoto state, Alhaji Bashir Musa, said the lecture highlighted the scheme’s achievements and reiterated that the state would continue to support the NYSC programme. (NAN)