NYSC dissociates self from Corps Member, INEC staff involvement in electoral malpractice

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Management of National Youth Service Corps, NYSC has condemned a trending news on the social media over electoral misconduct involving an INEC staff, a Corps Member and others.

Speaking through its Director, Press and Public Relations,Eddy Megwa, the Corps disassociated itself from the unpatriotic act of the culprits.

The Corps said, ” The attention of the Management of National Youth Service Corps has been drawn to a trending news on the social media over electoral misconduct involving an INEC staff, a Corps Member and others.

“It is rather unfortunate that corps member Orji Desmond Nkenna who is one of the accused persons could debase himself into such an atrocious act. We have also noted that the case is under investigation. If found guilty, the law should be invoked accordingly.

“The NYSC as a responsible youth-moulding organisation hereby dissociates itself from such unpatriotic act of the culprits. We also in NYSC condemn the act in totality.

“The involvement of Corps Members in previous elections in the country was borne out of their track record of impeccable performances in several previous national assignments and we are proud of them all that stick to the rules.

“All Corps Members right from the Orientation Camps are always sensitized by NYSC and INEC officials on their roles during elections, including the statutory sanctions if they violate the electoral laws.”

The NYSC also warned that consequently, any Corps Member that engages himself in any form of electoral offence must squarely face the wrath of the law as stipulated in the electoral act.

“NYSC would continue to play its role of promoting the unity and integration of the country, as it has been doing in its almost fifty years of existence.

“With the 2023 general elections around the corner, the NYSC would not relent in consolidating the long existing partnership with INEC towards ensuring a free, fair and credible election to the delight of all Nigerians and the world at large.”

