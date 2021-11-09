NYSC DG urges employers to accept corps members

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), on Tuesday, urged employers to always accept corps members posted to them and make necessary provision for their welfare.

Ibrahim made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2021 Batch ’C’ Stream 1 orientation course at Damare Orientation camp, Girei Local Government area of Adamawa.

The DG, represented by Malam Ibrahim Tukur, Coordinator of the scheme in Adamawa, urged the employers to also ensure proper mentoring of corps members to enable them to develop their potentials.

“I also call on other stakeholders, including state and local government authorities as well as traditional rulers to give the necessary encouragement to the corps members,” he said.

The DG also admonished the corps members to accept their posting in good faith and impact positively on their host communities.

“I enjoin you to perform your duties diligently and be guided by the provisions of the NYSC Act and Bye-Laws as well as workplace rules and regulations,” he said.

He further tasked the corps members to accord priority to Community Development (CDS) project in their respective host communities.

In his remarks, Gov. Ahmadu Fintiri, emphasised on the importance of CDS project as the state recently emerged the best in terms of CDS project implementation in the country.

Fintiri represented by Mr Aloysius Babadoke, the state Commissioner for Youth said, “the electricity supply being enjoyed at the Adamawa NYSC Camp and the whole of Damare community was a CDS project by an ex-corps members.

“Please, imbibe this noble spirit,” he said.

Fintiri advised the corps members to accept their posting in good faith as most of them would be posted to schools, and pledged to continue providing special incentives to those serving as teachers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,300 corps members successfully completed their orientation course in the state. (NAN)

