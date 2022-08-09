NYSC DG urges corps members on security, hard work

By Thompson Yamput

Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fadah, Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has urged corps members to be security conscious and hard working during their service year.

The director general gave the charge on Tuesday in Kabba during the closing ceremony of the orientation course for Batch ‘B’ Stream II corps members posted to Kogi.

Fadah, who was represented by Mrs Mofoluwasho Williams, Kogi NYSC Coordinator, said that the safety of the corps members was paramount.

“I will like to reiterate our warning against unauthorised journeys and night trips, because travelling at night will not only increase the risk of safety and accident, but also make rescue very difficult.

“You are, therefore, advised to always cut short your trips from six o’clock in the evening and pass the night at NYSC lodges, military barracks and other locations officially designated as safe.

“Again, be weary of where you go and make sure you board vehicles only at approved motor parks so as to avoid falling prey to criminal elements in the society,“ he added.

Fadah also urged them to sustain the spirit of patriotism, hard work and resilience imbibed during the orientation course.

This, he added, was necessary in order meet the expectations of Nigerians by contributing to the progress and development of the country.

The director general reminded the corps members of their oath of allegiance to serve with diligence in their places of primary assignments.

“While you’re expected to integrate into your host communities, appreciating and respecting their cultures, you shouldn’t engage in their local politics, which is a no-go-area for you.

“Endeavour to undertake personal and group Community Development Service projects that will help to uplift the living standard of the people of your host communities.

“I have received impressive reports on your participation in the entrepreneurial trainings conducted in camp under the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme.

“Make good use of those skills to develop yourselves as successful entrepreneurs,” he said.

He also urged the corps members to be wary of acts that would portray the scheme negatively, especially vices such as drug abuse and trafficking, cybercrime and Advance-Fee-Fraud.

Fadah reminded them that their membership of the Service Corps does not confer on them immunity from legal consequences of any wrongdoing during the service year.

He, therefore, enjoined them to continue to be law-abiding and serve as role models for the younger ones.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 11 corps members and three officials were issued letters of commendation for their outstanding performances during the orientation course. (NAN)

