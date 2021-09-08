NYSC DG tasks corps members on national unity, integration

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has tasked corps members to take advantage of the NYSC scheme to promote unity and integration in the country.

Ibrahim, represented by the Kano State NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad made the call during the swearing in ceremony of Batch “B” Stream 11 Corps members at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Kusalla , Karaye Local Government Area of the state.

”Corps members must embrace this opportunity of a lifetime and strive to promote national unity and integration.

”As corps members from different and diverse ethnic , religious and socioeconomic backgrounds, you must play your roles well to promote national unity and integration.

“I encourage you to ensure healthy interactions, exchange ideas that will broaden your understanding of the country and build lasting friendships.

“The oath of allegiance you took today is solemn. I urge you to always find time to mediate over its spirit and letters, and be guided by same throughout your service year,” he advised.

He advised them to study the contents of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws.

The DG urged the corps members to respect the culture and values of their host communities and contribute meaningfully to their development.

Ibrahim said that the NYSC was assiduous in the implementation of its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

Earlier, state Coordinator, represented by the Camp Director, Mr Aliyu Ahmed, urged the corps members to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols.

He said that the every member of the camp community tested negative to Coronavirus on arrival to the camp.

The coordinator assured that the camp was safe but they should continue to observed the laid down social distancing guidelines. (NAN)

