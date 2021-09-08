NYSC DG tasks corps members on national unity, integration

Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has tasked corps members to take advantage of the NYSC scheme to promote unity and in the country.

Ibrahim, represented by the Kano State NYSC Coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad  made the call during the swearing in ceremony of Batch “B” Stream 11 Corps members the NYSC Orientation Camp, Kusalla , Karaye Area of the state.


”Corps members must embrace this of a lifetime and strive to promote national unity and integration.

”As corps members from and diverse ethnic , and socioeconomic backgrounds, you must play roles well to promote  national unity and integration.

“I encourage you to ensure healthy interactions, exchange ideas that will broaden understanding of the country and build lasting friendships.

“The oath of allegiance you took today is solemn. I urge you to always find time to mediate over its spirit and letters, and be guided by same throughout service year,” he advised.

He advised them to study the contents of the NYSC Act and the NYSC Bye-Laws.

The DG urged the corps members to respect the culture and values of their host communities and contribute meaningfully to their development.

said NYSC was assiduous in the of its Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme.

Earlier, state Coordinator, represented by the Camp Director, Mr Aliyu Ahmed, urged the corps members to adhere strictly to COVID-19 protocols.

He said every member of the camp community  tested negative to Coronavirus on arrival to the camp.

The coordinator assured   camp was safe but they should continue to observed the laid distancing guidelines. (NAN)

