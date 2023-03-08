NYSC DG lauds corps members’ oustanding performance during Presidential,NASS election

By Folasade Akpan

Brig.-Gen. Yusha’u Ahmed, the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commended corps members for their outstanding performances during the just concluded 2023 Presidential and National Assembly election.

Brig.-Gen. Ahmed made the commendation during a meeting with the NYSC State Coordinators in preparation for the Governorship and State Assembly elections.

‘All corps members who served as ad hoc staff in the presidential and national assembly elections have written their names in gold in the anals of history of the country as good ambassadors of the scheme,” he said.

The director-general said every stakeholder must rally round the scheme in order to achieve its mandate, especially in the on-going general elections.

He also enjoined all state coordinators to sustain constant interface with relevant security agencies to ensure the safety of their corps members on election duty, including their welfare.

“I urge you to be committed to the general well-being of your staff and corps members.

”I also encourage you to uphold teamwork and lead with good examples in your respective state secretariats.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYSC deployed over 200,000 corps members as ad hoc staff for the 2023 general elections. (NAN)