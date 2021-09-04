NYSC DG lauds armed forces for safeguarding corps members, facilities

The National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), has praised the Nigerian armed forces for their sustained efforts at safeguarding the lives and property of corps members nationwide.

A statement issued on Saturday by Mrs Adenike Adeyemi, Director, Press and Public Relations Unit, NYSC, said the Director-General of NYSC, Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim gave the commendation on Friday when he visited Maj.-Gen. S. G. Mohammed, the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division of the Nigerian Army, Port Harcourt.

According to the statement, brahim expressed delight that other security and paramilitary agencies were routinely engaged in securing the lives of corps members and the facilities of the scheme nationwide .

The statement noted that the DG’s visit was part of his continuous engagement with critical stakeholders of the scheme across the country.

It also qouted Ibrahim as thanking the GOC for the division’s support to NYSC, especially through the protection of corps members, NYSC Camps, and other facilities in its areas of responsibility.

Ibrahim expressed commitment to further strengthening the cordial relationship between NYSC and the Nigerian Army, the statement added.

The statement said that while responding, the GOC thanked the NYSC chief for the visit and assured him that the division would sustain its support to NYSC.

Mohammed said the significance of the NYSC scheme to sustainable peace, unity, and socio-economic prosperity in Nigeria could not be over-emphasised. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...