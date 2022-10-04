NYSC DG inaugurates staff quarters in Nasarawa

Olukayode Babalola

Director-General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fadah, has inaugurated a hostel quarters for the scheme’s members of staff in Nasarawa State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the inauguration was held on Tuesday at the Magaji Dan Yamusa NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp in Keffi Local Government Area of the state.

He said that the project was in line with his vision for enhanced staff welfare, industrial harmony and human capacity development for higher productivity.

The director-general commended the scheme’s secretariat in the state, led by the Coordinator, Alhaji Abdullahi Jikamshi, for the foresight and initiative.

He pledged to continue to support such projects to ensure that staffers and corps members were adequately provided with suitable accommodation.

“I also assure the secretariat that in the course of time, management will support the eventual furnishing of this structure.

“It is my desire that before the end of my tenure, management would have intervened in so many projects for the benefit of staffers and corps members, particularly in orientation camps,” he said.

Fadah appreciated the scheme’s National Governing Board, NYSC management, members of staff and other critical stakeholders for their support since his assumption of office.

In his address, Jikamshi said that upon assumption as coordinator, he was confronted with many problems which required immediate attention, among which was hostel accommodation for the staffers at the orientation camp.

“Based on the foregoing and after due consultations with my staffers, I invited corps members with relevant professional skills to come up with a design for a modest structure that would slightly relieve the desperate situation,” he said.

Jikamshi said that the structure was realised through the prompt support of the director-general, as the state office could not carry the burden alone.

“Fortunately, Nasarawa camp was one of the first NYSC locations visited by the director-general upon assumption of duty.

“In the course of inspecting the facilities, I showed him our little effort which, at the time, was at roofing level, and appealed for his support toward its completion.

“I am most pleased and grateful to say that the director-general not only immediately agreed to help, he ensured that the help came with speedy dispatch,” he said.

Jikamshi said that the inauguration was part of the activities marking the director-general’s 100 days in office.

He said that the hostel quarters would go a long way in improving accommodation arrangements for staffers during orientation camp exercises. (NAN)

