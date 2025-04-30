NYSC DG hails scheme’s role in nation’s unity

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Olakunle Nafiu, has praised the scheme for uniting Nigerian youths across various divides.

By Sani Idris-Abdulrahman

Nafiu stated this during a working visit to the temporary NYSC orientation camp in Kaduna on Tuesday.

He described the NYSC as a commendable initiative by the Nigerian Government and its founder, Gen. Yakubu Gowon (Rtd.).

He stated that the scheme has bridged religious, tribal, and social gaps among the youth.

The Director-General stressed that youths are the leaders of tomorrow, and NYSC is committed to shaping future national leaders.

“By fostering unity, discipline, and skill development, NYSC positively impacts the lives of Nigerian youths,” he said.

He highlighted the significance of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme, urging corps members to make the most of it.

Nafiu also advised corps members to use social media responsibly and project a positive image of themselves and the NYSC.

He commended the corps members’ discipline and noted that NYSC promotes the spirit of one Nigeria.

He thanked the state government for hosting the NYSC and encouraged corps members to show good character and conduct.

Nafiu assured that efforts are ongoing to relocate the NYSC to a permanent site and promised to address the challenges raised.

Earlier, the State Coordinator, Mrs Murna Dadaza, listed several challenges, including the camp’s temporary status.

She appealed to the Director-General for intervention and expressed gratitude for his continued support.

She also thanked the Kaduna State Government, security agencies, and stakeholders for supporting the NYSC in the state. (NAN) (www.nannews.ng)