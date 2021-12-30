NYSC DG decorated with new rank of Major General

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Director- of the National Youth Service Corps, Shuaibu Ibrahim has been decorated with the new rank of Major General.

The decoration was performed in Abuja today by the Minister of Defence, Major Bashir Magashi (Rtd) who was joined by DG’s wife, Mrs Martina Ibrahim.

It was gathered the tenure of Major Shuaibu Ibrahim as Director- of the 48th year old Scheme has witnessed national recognition and tremendous achievements such as robust welfare package for Corps Members, increased capacity for Staff, expansion of the Skill Acquisition.

Other achievements included Entrepreneurship Development Programme, strengthened synergy with stakeholders for improved productivity, utilisation of Corps potentials for optimal benefits, resuscitation of NYSC Farms, establishment of NYSC Museum, establishment of NYSC National Troupe, unveiling of nine books the Scheme, among others.

Meanwhile, at a reception organised by the Director- by his family and friends, he thanked President Muhammadu for finding him worthy to be appointed NYSC Director- which out the potentials in him.

The DG also expressed appreciation to the Defence Minister, as well as the Chief of Army Staff for the elevation.

