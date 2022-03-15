NYSC DG commends NASS over Trust Fund Bill

The Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has commended the National Assembly for the progress made on the bill for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund.

Ibrahim, who was represented by NYSC Kano state coordinator, Hajiya Aisha Muhammad, gave the commendation on Tuesday during the terminal parade/closing ceremony of the 2022 Batch A orientation course at Kusalla, Karaye Local Government area, Kano.“I want to thank the House of Representatives and, by extension, the entire National Assembly for the progress made so far on the legislative processes on the bill for the establishment of the Trust Fund.“

The bill has not only passed through the second reading, it was also subjected to public hearing,” he explained.Ibrahim urged the corps members to take advantage of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) which, he said, was carefully designed to equip corps members on wealth creation.“It may interest you to know that the desire to make the SAED programme more impactful partly informed our advocacy for the establishment of the National Youth Service Corps Trust Fund,” he added.While advising corps members who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 to ensure they get vaccinated as soon as possible, the NYSC DG charged them to help in sensitising members of their host communities about the preventive measures, including the need to accept the vaccines.

He expressed gratitude to the Federal Government for providing the enabling environment for the take-off of Corps members’ enrolment in the National Health Insurance Scheme under a comprehensive initiative known as NYSC Group Individual Family Social Health Insurance Programme (GIFSHIP).“I want to enjoin you all to take full advantage of this arrangement by registering under Health Care Providers in your service locations, and always report promptly for medical attention in the event of ill health.“

I also want to appeal to corps members’ employers to accept corps members that will be posted to them,” he said.Ibrahim urged the corps members to be security conscious at all times and also respect the culture and values of their host communities, as well as contribute meaningfully to their development. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

