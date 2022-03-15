NYSC DG charges Corps Members on community development

By Rosemary Ogbonnaya

Corps Members have been charged to apply the lessons learnt during the three-week Orientation course in the development of their host communities and place of Primary Assignments.

NYSC Director-General, Major General Shuaibu Ibrahim gave the advise on Tuesday while debriefing the 2022 Batch ‘A’ Stream One Corps Members during a nationwide virtual address.

He urged the Corps Members to respect and learn the culture of their respective host communities; abide by the rules and regulations in their places of primary assignment, as well as avoid any act that can endanger their safety.

The Director-General admonished them to serve as good ambassadors of their families, institutions and National Youth Service Corps.

He advised, “I want to urge you to take the lessons of the Orientation Course seriously. Be security conscious and don’t endanger your safety. Please don’t travel at night.

“Make sure you board vehicle at the designated motor parks, don’t travel at night and don’t travel without permission from the NYSC. Ensure you reflect on all the four cardinal programmes of the Scheme, as you have been taught in camp”.

Ibrahim cautioned them on the negative use of the social media, advising that they should use it to promote national unity and integration.

“Don’t post footages that are untrue on the social media. Don’t use the social media to promote hatred, rather, use it to promote national unity and integration as a patriotic Nigerian”, the DG advised.

Speaking further, General Shuaibu Ibrahim appealed to them to take Post-Camp training of the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme seriously in order to be self reliant and employer of labour.

He disclosed that many of their predecessors that embraced the initiative since it started in 2012 are now employers of labour and wealth creators.

“Don’t allow anyone discourage you. White collar jobs are no more readily available.

Drive your vision with passion and commitment. Don’t cut corners, be truthful and cherish your integrity, l can assure you that the sky will be your limit”, the DG said.

He said that the Scheme had been in partnership with several stakeholders that empower Corps Members with loans and business grants, adding that Scheme was advocating for the establishment of NYSC Trust Fund which had passed through the first and second readings and also public hearing at the National Assembly.

He said, once the bill is passed into law and assented to by the President, the NYSCTF would enable Corps Members get start-up capitals in line with the skills they learnt during the service year.

Ibrahim warned the Corps Members not to present fake receipts to get refund for medical expenses, and added that anyone caught would be sanctioned appropriately.

He urged them to emulate their predecessors that served during the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic who produced different types of non-pharmaceutical items that were distributed to Nigerians freely.

“Take note that COVID-19 is still with us, and there should not be complacency.

Go and get yourself vaccinated”, the DG added.

He enjoined them to avail themselves of the use of the National Health Insurance Scheme as directed by the Federal Government, in case of any health challenge.

The DG warned that both the giver and receiver of bribe are guilty of the same offence, adding that the Scheme does not charge money for deployment, posting or relocation.

“Under no condition must you bribe anyone for either relocation or posting. Giving bribe is a crime and be very careful and don’t fall for the antics of online fraudsters”, the DG added.

In a vote of thanks on behalf of his colleagues nationwide, the Niger State Corps Camp Director, Eze Uchenna Samuel NG/22A/0668 appreciated the Director-General for his technologically driven innovation in the NYSC.

He noted that the DG’s fatherly love and the virtual address would spur them to contribute meaningfully to the development of their fatherland.

“I join my colleagues nationwide to salute you for the training, mentorship, encouragement and motivation given to us on camp to acquire skills through the NYSC Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme, in order to be employers of labour.

We promise to quickly settle down and contribute to the development of our host communities and we won’t let you down”, he said.

