NYSC DG advises corps members to board vehicles at registered parks

By Isaiah Eka

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members to always board vehicles at registered motor parks to avoid falling prey to criminals and ritualists.

Ibrahim gave the advice during the closing ceremony of 2022 Batch “A” Stream 1 corps members at NYSC Orientation camp at Ikot Itie Udung in Nsit Atai, Akwa Ibom on Tuesday.

“You are also strongly advised to avoid boarding vehicles at locations other than officially approved motor parks to avoid falling prey to criminals disguising as commercial vehicle drivers,” he said.

He was represented by the Akwa Ibom Coordinator, Mrs Chinyere Ekwe.

Ibrahim warned them to avoid embarking on night journeys to reduce the risk of getting involved in auto crashes.

The DG warned corps members against engaging in social vices in their places of primary assignment, warning that anyone caught in the act would be dealt with in accordance with the provisions of NYSC bye-laws.

The NYSC boss urged the corps members never to abandon the Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme they acquired during the three-week orientation.

He appealed to employers to accept corps members posted to them and urged them to prioritise their welfare with an enabling environment to develop their potentials. (NAN)

