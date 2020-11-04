NYSC deploys 650 corps members to Kaduna State

After many months of skeletal services due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC)

has deployed a total of 650 prospective corps members to Kaduna State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the NYSC 2020 Batch B Stream A orientation course is scheduled to hold nationwide from Nov. 10 to Nov. 30.

Ms Ajetunmobi Abimbola, the Assistant Chief Information Officer of the corps in Kaduna State, said in a statement issued on Wednesday that swearing in for the

batch would take place on Nov. 16 at 9.30 a.m.