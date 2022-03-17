NYSC deploys 2,200 prospective corps members to Bauchi

No fewer than 2,200 corps members have been mobilised to Bauchi State for the 2022 Batch A, Stream II Orientation course.

Alhaji Namadi Abubakar, the State Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.

He said the orientation would be held from March 18 to April 7, at NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

According to him, prospective corps members would only be allowed into the camp after being tested for COVID-19 by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The state coordinator added that any corps member who tests positive would be referred to the NCDC isolation centre outside the orientation camp for treatment.

Abubakar also said that only 200 corps members would be registered per day.

“Registration dates have been assigned to each prospective corps member to avoid overcrowding.

“Participants are advised to adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety measures put in place by the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19 and the NCDC,” he said.

He called on all the corps members to be punctual, diligent and comply with the camp’s acceptable dress code.

Abubakar, however, warned that defaulters would be sanctioned in accordance with the NYSC bye-laws.

“Negligence of the NYSC dressing code will not be tolerated,” he said.

NAN reports that 1,700 corps members were deployed to the state for the 2022 Batch “A” stream 1 Orientation Exercise.

However, 1,500 were sworn-in for the orientation course, owing to the redeployment of some of them. (NAN)

