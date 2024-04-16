NYSC deploys 2,172 corps members to Bauchi State

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed no fewer than 2,172 corps members to Bauchi State for the 2024 Batch ‘A’ stream ll orientation exercise.

The NYSC Coordinator in the state, Mrs Rifkatu Yakubu, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Bauchi.

According to her, registration of prospective corps members will start on April 17 and end at midnight on April 21 at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area.

She explained that the swearing-in ceremony of the prospective corps members would be conducted on April 23, while the orientation exercise would end on May 7.

She also said each of the prospective corps members would be allowed into the camp only after they must have been adequately certified to be genuine graduates.

The coordinator said discreet screening of the corps members would be conducted as part of security measures to ensure that there was no intrusion or impersonation.

“Registration dates have been announced to the corps members, and they are advised to adhere strictly to all camp rules and regulations.

“Defaulters will be sanctioned in accordance with the scheme’s extant rules,” Yakubu said.

The state Coordinator also reiterated that the scheme frowned at late-night journeys and urged prospective corps members to avoid it for their own safety.

She tasked them to be punctual and diligent and comply with the camp’s acceptable dress codes, adding that flouting the directive would be sanctioned. (NAN)

By Olaide Ayinde