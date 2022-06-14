NYSC deploys 1,800 prospective corps members to Kaduna

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), says it has deployed 1,800 prospective corps members for the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream one, orientation programme in the state.

This is contained in a statement by Mrs Ajetunmobi Abimbola, Head, Press and Public Relations of the NYSC in Kaduna.

According to Abimbola, the orientation programme will commence nationwide from June 15 to July 5.

She noted that the 1, 800 prospective corps members were expected to participate in the induction programme, at the NYSC temporary orientation camp, at Government College, Kurmin-Mashi in Kaduna.

The spokesperson added that the swearing-in ceremony for the corps members would take place on June 21 by 8:30am.

“The Governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, will preside over the event, as the Special Guest of Honour, while the Chief Judge of Kaduna State, will administer the oath of allegiance on the the prospective corps members,” she said.

Abimbola called on employers who desired the services of corps members, to apply by stating the number needed, discipline required and the welfare provision put in place for them. (NAN)

