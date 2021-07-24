NYSC deploys 1,750 corps members to Gombe

No fewer than 1,750 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been deployed to Gombe State for the 2021 Batch ‘B’ Stream 1 orientation.

Ms Margaret Dakama, the scheme’s Public Relations Officer (PRO) in the state, disclosed this in a statement on Friday in Gombe.

Dakama said that orientation for the prospective corps members would commence from July 27 to Aug. 16.

She said that the corps members were expected to report for the orientation at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Amada, in the Akko Local Government Area.

The PRO advised all participants to abide by the rules and regulations of the camp, especially COVID-19 protocol, adding that measures had been put in place to ensure the safety of all camp participants.

She stated the need for caution following the confirmation of the Delta variant of the virus in the country and the rising number of infections.

“All camp participants are advised to ensure regular use of the face mask, washing of hands under running water, use of alcohol-based sanitiser and observing social distancing,” she said.

She said that the measures were to mitigate the risk of transmitting COVID-19 in the camp.

Dakama also advised corps members to “avoid night journeys and use designated motor parks to board vehicles at all times”, adding that the safety of corps members was the priority of NYSC management.

She, however, warned prospective corps members against improper dressing for all occasions and functions during orientation.

“Anyone caught defacing the NYSC uniform would be dealt with in accordance with the NYSC Act,’’ she said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...