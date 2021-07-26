NYSC deploys 1,750 Corps members to Bauchi state –spokesman

No fewer than 1,750 Corps members have been deployed to Bauchi state for the 2021 Batch B, Stream 1 orientation exercises, Mr Aliyu Suleiman, the Public Relations Officer (PRO), National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Bauchi state, said on Monday.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), in Bauchi, Suleiman said orientation for the corps members will hold from July 27 to Aug. 16, at the state permanent orientation camp, Wailo, in Ganjuwa Local Government Area of the state.

He added that due to the need to comply with COVID-19 protocols, only 200 people would be allowed for registration per day.

“With the compliance of COVID-19 protocols put in place, they will be divided in such a way that the place will not be crowded and they will be making use of face masks and hand sanitizer at all times”, he said.

He advised the corps members to be punctual, diligent and comply with the camp’s acceptable dress code.

“Corps members are advised to strictly adhere to the camp accepted dress code, either physical training kits with NYSC crested vest, khaki, trousers, jungle boots, customised stockings, face cap and belt or ceremonial dress.

“Negligence of the NYSC dressing code will not be tolerated,” he said.

Suleiman, who could not provide the number of corps members that would be deployed to the state for Batch B, Stream II, said that registration would, however, commence on Aug. 24 at the orientation camp. (NAN)

