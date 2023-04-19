NYSC deploys 1,652 corps members to Gombe

By Peter Uwumarogie

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,652 corps members to Gombe State for the 2023 Batch “A” Stream II Orientation exercise.

Ms Margaret Dakama, Public Relations Officer, NYSC, said this in a statement on Wednesday in Gombe.

She said the corps members were expected to report at the NYSC Temporary Orientation Camp, Amada Community in Akko Local Government Area of the state.

According to her, registration of the corps members will begin on April 26, while the closing ceremony is billed for May 16.

She said NYSC officials had been assigned to designated motor parks to welcome prospective corps members and direct them to the camp.

Dakama added that the NYSC had made all the necessary arrangements to make the exercise beneficial to the corps members in line with its mandate.

“Prospective corps members are advised to come along with originals of their credentials and eight copies of their recent passport photographs for registration.

“While wishing you journey mercies to Gombe State, we assure you of our commitment to equip you mentally and physically for nation building,” she said.

Dakama said the Management of NYSC had observed the increasing trend of defacing the NYSC uniform, and urged corps members “not to use rubber band at the helm of their khaki trousers, cut it to three quarter or slim fit it.”

She said any defaulter would be sanctioned in accordance to the provisions of the NYSC bye-laws.

She said the uniform must be worn correctly and the management expected strict compliance in that regard. (NAN)