The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has deployed 1,559 corps members for the 2021 Batch ‘A’ stream II orientation course to Jigawa, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

NAN reports that out of the figure recorded from the start to the end of registration, 737 were males while 822 were females.

The State Coordinator, Hajiya Aishatu Adamu, also said at a low-key closing ceremony on Monday in Dutse that the current “set of corps members appeared to be most well behaved in recent years.

“This cherished good conduct must have paved the way for the seamless and productive orientation.

“I am confident that these young, energetic and disciplined corps members have been adequately prepared to move into the remaining stages of the cardinal programmes of the scheme.

“These are the Primary Assignment, Community Development Services and Winding-up/Passing Out formalities,” Adamu said.

The state coordinator also assured the youth corps members that elaborate provision had been made for their accommodation.

“The state government has graciously constructed 27 corps lodges in the 27 local government areas of the state.

“Moreover, philanthropists and corps employers have equally built lodges for the comfort of corps members, Adamu said.

She, therefore, urged the corps members to strive to adjust quickly to the environment as soon as they were accepted by their employers.

“Impress upon your employers that you are ready to work in the establishment and commence immediately to contribute to the development of the state.

“It needs to be stressed that NYSC places high premium on community development services as it is a vehicle for rapid development.

“I passionately urge you to endeavour to identify felt needs of your host communities and move a step further by executing such projects.

“ You may never know if your projects will earn you, local, state or president’s awards,” the state coordinator said.

Adamu, however, expressed the Corps members’ appreciation to the state government for providing an enabling environment for the seamless 2021 Batch A stream II orientation.

She also appealed to Gov. Muhammad Badaru to urgently look into the problems associated with the reactivation of the boreholes for adequate water supply and landscaping around corps members’ hostels in the camp.(NAN)

