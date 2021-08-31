NYSC deploys 1,350 corps members to Gombe

No fewer than 1,350 National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members have been deployed to Gombe State for the 2021 Batch ‘B’ steam II orientation exercise.

This was contained in a statement signed by Dakama Magret, the state NYSC Head of Press and Public Relations and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Gombe.

She said that the corps members would report for orientation at the NYSC temporary orientation camp at Amada in Akko Local Government Area, on Wednesday, Sept. 1.

Magret advised the prospective corps members to come to camp fully prepared and abide by all rules and regulations.

“Also, in line with NYSC extant guidelines on COVID-19 safety protocols, all prospective corps members and camp officials must undergo COVID-19 test before being admitted into the camp.

“Camp participants are reminded to adhere strictly to the COVID- 19 safety measures of regular use of the face-mask, washing of hands under running water, use of alcohol based sanitiser and observance of social distancing among other things.’’

She further advised the prospective corps members to avoid night journeys and use designated motor parks to board vehicles at all times. (NAN)

