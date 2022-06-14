NYSC deploys 1,000 prospective corps members to Kwara

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has deployed 1, 000 prospective corps members to Kwara for the 2022 Batch B, Stream One, orientation course.

In a statement on Tuesday, Dipo Morakinyo, NYSC Spokesman in Kwara, said that the orientation course would commence on Wednesday, at the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp, Yikpata, Edu Local Government Area (LGA).

Morakinyo said that participants of the 21-day exercise were expected to arrive at the camp on Wednesday for registration, which would close on Tuesday, June. 21.

The State Coordinator, Mrs Francisca Olaleye, was quoted in the statement as expressing the readiness of the NYSC management to run a hitch-free orientation in the state.

According to Olaleye, the orientation camp has been properly fumigated against reptiles, and adequately put in proper shape to host the course participants.

She added that adequate security measures would also be put in place by the security agencies, in order to achieve a hitch-free orientation exercise.

“Apart from the security patrol within and the orientation camp, other measures will be put in place to ensure hitch-free exercise in Kwara,” she added.

Olaleye said all relevant agencies were collaborating to ensure effective mobilisation of corps members, and had also assured NYSC of their continuous support.

“In order to ensure a hitch-free and successful orientation exercise in Kwara, the collaborating agencies such as; the Nigeria Army, Police, NSCDC, DSS, NDLEA, and other partners had been adequately sensitised in preparation for the exercise.

“The Army is always ready for us with their personnel, the Police will be with us as usual, to secure the camp and its environment, and both the state ministry of health and NCDC (Nigeria Centre for Disease Control) are ready for us.

“It is a national programme, and just as we have been doing in the past, we are ready to synergise with these critical stakeholders, to achieve yet another successful orientation exercise,” Olaleye said.

Olaleye urged the public, especially and the people of Kwara, to accord the prospective corps members warm reception in the state.

“All the major car parks in the state and their commuters had been sensitised in readiness to host the corps members,” she said.

She said the state’s Chief Judge would administer the oath of allegiance on the corps members on June 21, by 10:00 a.m.

She said that the orientation camp had been put in good shape for the comfort of the participants.

“There will be full compliance with the COVID-19 protocols during the orientation exercise.

“It is also worthy to inform the general public that the various NCDC’s COVID-19 protocols and preventive measures, have been put in place at the orientation camp,” she said.

Olaleye said that officials of the NCDC would be on ground at the camp to screen all the participants, the camp officials, and everyone that would be visiting the camp for COVID-19.

“The management of NYSC wishes all prospective corps members mercy as they travel to their respective camps, and strictly warns them to avoid night travels,” the coordinator said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), reports that the orientation exercise will feature various activities like paramilitary drills, sports, lectures, social events and skills acquisition programmes for all the participants, among others. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

