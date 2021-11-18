NYSC decries increased rejection, under-utilisation of youth corps members

The Director General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has expressed worries over the increasing rejection and under-utilisation of corps members by employers.

He said this while declaring open the 2021 corps workshop with the theme “Optimising the NYSC/Corps Employers Partnership for National Development in the context of the New Normal” in Minna on Wednesday.

Ibrahim, who was represented by Mrs Bolade Omolayo, Director, NYSC North Central Area Office, also cautioned corps employers against aiding corps members to stage-manage their own rejection.

He cautioned corps employers against aiding corps members to abscond, lack of provisions for statutory welfare needs and inadequate protection and security for corps members.

“Other shortcomings by corps employers were exposure of corps members to COVID-19 risks, inhuman treatment in workplaces and delay in issuance of final clearance to deserving corps members at the end of the service year.

“Lack of support for corps members’ Community Development Service projects and inappropriate usage of the recently introduced NYSC ICT Apps,” he said.

The director general also cautioned corps employers against approving of leave and journeys for corps members, noting that employers did not have the authority to approve leave or movement of corps members outside their states of deployment.

He urged corps employers to prioritise welfare of corps members such as transportation from camps and provision of decent accommodation as well as stipend to serve as source of motivation to them.

The DG, however, noted that the workshop was to exchange ideas on how to improve on operations such as provision of enabling environment for corps members to render qualitative and efficient services.

In his address, Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger, commended the scheme for paying attention to the welfare of corps members as well as the zeal to strengthen relationship between the corps members and their employers.

Sani-Bello, who was represented by Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the state Government, warned corps employers against rejection of corps members.

He also urged them to exploit the corps members by assigning responsibilities to them as well as tap on their knowledge in areas of Information Communication Technology (ICT).

In his remarks, Alhaji Abubakar Lalalo, Chairman of Chanchaga Local Government, said the council would continue to give necessary support to Corps members and provision of conducive environment for them to operate. (NAN)

