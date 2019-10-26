NYSC debunks alleged killing of Almajiri boy by corps member

The Coordinator, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in Kano state, Alhaji Ladan Baba, has debunked rumours going round on the social media that a corp member serving in Bebeji Local Government Area of the state beats an Almajiri boy to death.

The NYSC Coordinator debunked the rumour in a statement he signed and issued to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Kano.

“The attention of the NYSC, Kano State management has been drawn to above subject matter. While we regret the untimely demise of an eight-year-old boy, Hassan Suleiman, a class 3 pupil of Old mosque lslamiya school.

“We wish to state categorically that the unfortunate incident happened at about 3:17pm on Thursday, 25th October at Bebeji town, Bebeji LGA, Kano State, where a corps member, Jepthan Peter Makwin ran after the deceased who came in to pluck fruits from an umbrella Tree within the Corpers’ Lodge.

“In the process, the boy fell and hit his head on the wall of the entrance of the Lodge. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and was afterwards confirmed dead”, the coordinator said.

According to him, an eye witness account revealed that there have been cordial relationship between corps members and the community and that the children are fond of visiting the lodge.

He added that the the corps member was presently in the police custody for further investigation, adding that he led the NYSC management team on a condolence visit to the family of the deceased.

“The Executive Governor of Kano state, Dr. Abdullahi Ganduje also led some members of the state Executive council, Chairman Bebeji Local Government Area, Alhaji Ali Namadi, the Ward Head and other elders where he commiserates with the father of the deceased, Malam Suleiman Aliyu.

According to Baba, Ganduje further urged the community to accept the incident as a will of God and remain calm and law abiding. (NAN)