NYSC D-G urges staff to be patriotic, diligent

By Clara Egbogota

Maj.-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, the Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has urged staff of the corps to be patriotic and diligent in discharging their duties.

Fadah made the call on Wednesday at a day working visit to the orientation camp in Issele-Uku.

He said that such act of patriotism and diligence at work would boost team work.

The director-general also urged the corps staff to always advice sincerely with suggestions that would enable him to move the scheme to greater heights.

“I advice all staff to discharge their duties with a sense of patriotism.

“We are working to improve the welfare of workers and as well secure more vacancies for those writing promotion examinations,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the director-general visited the NYSC South-South Area office where he interacted with the staff, promising to hold meeting with the union soon.

Fadah also inspected the ongoing construction of 700 capacity hostel for corps members, which included 16 rooms, integrated toilets, bathrooms and tarring of internal road network within the camp.(NAN)

