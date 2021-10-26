NYSC D-G urges corps members to advance Nigeria’s unity

The Director-General of the National Youths Service Corps (NYSC), Brig.-Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim, has urged corps members posted to Gombe State to promote the unity of Nigeria during their service year.



Ibrahim gave the charge on Tuesday while declaring open the Orientation Course for 2021 Batch ‘C’ Stream 1 corps members posted to Gombe at the temporary camp in Amada, Akko Local Government Area of Gombe State.

Ibrahim said corps members were deployed to places outside their states of origin to broaden their understanding of the country and to contribute toward the promotion of national unity and integration.



“Ensure healthy interaction, exchange of ideas and build lasting friendships in your state of deployment with a view to advancing the progress of a united Nigeria,” he said.

The director-general further advised the corps members to use the social media to promote the unity of the country and other positives purposes rather than rumour peddling and promotion of hatred.



He also cautioned them against indulging in cultism, drug abuse and other social vices, and to be security conscious and avoid activities that could expose them to danger.

Ibrahim urged the corps members to take advantage of the skills acquisition and entrepreneurial programmes of the scheme to develop themselves for self-employment and wealth creation.



“Also adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, avail yourselves of the vaccine when the programme begins, because the vaccines will keep you safe,” he said.

While administering the oath of service to the corps members, the Acting Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Mu’azu Abdulkadir, urged them to shun corruption and nepotism and strive to live up to the ideals of the NYSC throughout the year.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,176 corps members comprising 562 females and 614 males were registered out of the 1,300 deployed to the state.(NAN)

