NYSC D-G tasks youth corps members on skills acquisition for self employment

Brig-Gen. Muhammad Fadah, the Director-General, National Youth Service

Corps (NYSC) has called on youth corps members to avail themselves of opportunities for self-employment



offered through Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) programme in camps.Fadah made the call while declaring open the 2022 Batch “B” stream one orientation exercise at Damare Permanent

Orientation Camp in Girei Local Government Area of Adamawa on Tuesday.Fadah, who was represented by the NYSC Adamawa Coordinator, Mr Jingi Denis, said “white-collar jobs are no longer



readily available like before, hence the need for you to concentrate.“You are expected to choose from any of the skill areas and make yourselves available for the training, which starts

from the Orientation Camp.“On our part, management will continue to work with relevant stakeholders for the success of the programme.”Fadah said one of the objectives of the NYSC is the promotion of national unity and integration.According to him, the policy will not only offer opportunities for broader understanding of the country, but also

entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony, and shared vision



of a great and prosperous Nigeria.He advised the youth corps members to be security conscious at all times and to report any suspicious characters

to appropriate authorities and to shun social media in promoting fake news.He also advised the corps members to distance themselves from cultism, drug abuse and other vices.He urged stakeholders to support activities toward the success of the scheme.The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that no fewer than 1,500 youth corps members were registered for the

three weeks NYSC orientation at the Girei camp.(NAN)

