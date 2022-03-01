NYSC D-G tasks youth corps members on security matters

By Blessing Odega

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Maj.-Gen Shuaibu Ibrahim,

has urged youth corps members to give priority attention to security matters at all times.

He gave the advice on Tuesday during the swearing-in ceremony of newly posted 2022 Batch “A” stream I youth corps members at the

NYSC permanent orientation camp in Mangu.

Represented by the NYSC Coordinator in Plateau, Ms Caroline Embu, the NYSC boss urged the youth corps members to report suspicious

characters or activities around them to appropriate authorities.

He advised them to adhere to camp rules and regulations and be obedient to their officials and warned against truancy and recalcitrant conduct.

Ibrahim enjoined them to participate in all camp activities, saying “you will be introduced to healthy competitions and coopted into the administrative operations of the camp.”

He explained that the orientation course was the first phase of their service year, which he noted, was highly regimented and meant to acquaint them with the ideals of the programme.

According to him, members will be exposed to physical training, sports, social activities and Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED).

He, therefore, called on the youth corps members to avail themselves of the SAED programme as it would prepare them for self employment and wealth creation through vocational and entrepreneurial training.

He noted that one of the major objectives of the scheme was the promotion of national unity and integration and urged them to adopt the spirit of sportsmanship, discipline and leadership skills required to face their routine challenges.

He admonished members to familiarise themselves with the NYSC Act and its bye laws and shun vices.

The NYSC chief said adequate precautionary measures were taken to secure members against contracting COVID-19 virus and to secure the camp community.

According to him, it is imperative for the corps members to adhere strictly to the basic safety protocols for a safe and healthy camp.

He thanked the House of Representatives for the progress made in the legislative processes on the Bill for the establishment of the NYSC Trust Fund.

He, however, appealed to appropriate authorities to provide the necessary tools for the actualisation of the Fund, which he said, would enhance smooth operations of the scheme.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,173 youth corps members were registered, consisting 620 females and 553 males in Plateau. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

