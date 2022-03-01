NYSC D-G restates commitment to strengthening health, well-being of rural dwellers

By Victor Nwachukwu

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has restated its commitment to strengthening the health and well-being of rural dwellers through its Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers.

The Director-General of the NYSC, Maj.- Gen. Shuaibu Ibrahim stated this at the permanent orientation camp, Eziama Obaire, in Nkwerre LGA of Imo while declaring open the orientation course for the 2022 Batch A, Stream 1, corps members deployed to the state.

Ibrahim, represented by the NYSC Coordinator in Imo, Mr Chris Jimba, said that the initiative was geared towards providing seamless access to free and qualitative healthcare especially for rural dwellers during the scheme’s medical outreaches.

He solicited the support and assistance of all the critical stakeholders for the success of the initiative.

“HIRD is an initiative of the NYSC aimed at ensuring that Nigerians resident in rural access get access to quality healthcare.

“We call on good spirited Nigerians to throw their weight behind the NYSC for the success of the health initiative,’’ the NYSC D-G said.

Ibrahim implored other stakeholders to emulate President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha Buhari who already made some donations to support the initiative.

He listed the donations to include a well-equipped ambulance for the operations of the NYSC Mobile Clinic and other essential equipment as well as drugs for the scheme’s medical outreach.

The D-G also appreciated the state and local governments as well as security agencies, traditional rulers, corps employers, and other stakeholders in the state for promoting and sustaining corps members’ welfare and general well-being.

He enjoined the 1,500 new corps members in the state to remain disciplined, responsible, committed, resourceful, and resilient at all times.

Highlight of the event was the administration of oath on the corps members by the Chief Judge of Imo, Justice Theresa Chikeka, who was represented by Justice K. A. Leweanya. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

