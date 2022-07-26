NYSC D-G renews call for establishment of Scheme’s Trust Fund 

By Victor Nwachukwu

Brig.-Gen. Mohammed Fadeh, Director General, National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), has renewed the call for the establishment of an NYSC Trust Fund.

Fadeh made the call while addressing Corps members at the swearing-in ceremony of the 2022 Batch ‘B’ Stream II Corps members at the Orientation Camp, in Eziama-Obaire, Nkwerre Council Area of Imo on Tuesday.

The D-G, represented by the State Coordinator of NYSC in Imo, Mrs Rachael Idaewor, noted that the Trust Fund would enhance smooth operations of the scheme.

He thanked stakeholders for the different roles they played in ensuring that the establishment of the Trust Fund got to an advanced stage of legislation.

He also requested the stakeholders to support the Scheme’s Health Initiative for Rural Dwellers, aimed at easing access to free and qualitative healthcare, especially for the rural populace.

He advised Corps Members to be law abiding, avoid late night movements and comply with COVID-19 protocols.

He expressed appreciation to traditional rulers, corps employers and other stakeholders in the areas of security and general welfare of corps members.

Highlight of the event was the administration of national pledge and oath of allegiance on the 1,020 Corps Members by the Imo Chief Judge, Justice Theresa Chikeka.

He was represented by Justice A. C. Onyeukwu of the state’s Ministry of Justice. (NAN)

